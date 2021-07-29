Position Summary

5 days per fortnight

28 day Post Discharge Support

Lived Experience Supervision and Professional Development Provided We are looking for an enthusiastic and experienced family carer peer worker to provide valuable lived experience peer support in line with Intentional Peer Support Model and the Expanding Post Discharge Support initiative. About Monash Health Monash Health is Victoria’s largest public health service. We are proud to provide healthcare to one quarter of Melbourne’s population, across the entire life-span from newborn and children, to adults, the elderly, their families and carers. More than 18,000 employees work at over 40 care locations across south eastern Melbourne, including Monash Medical Centre, Monash Children’s Hospital, Moorabbin Hospital, Dandenong Hospital, Casey Hospital, Kingston Centre, Cranbourne Centre, and an extensive network of rehabilitation, aged care, community health and mental health facilities. About the Program As one of the largest public mental health service providers in Victoria, Monash Health provides services across South Eastern Melbourne and has mental health inpatient units at Dandenong, Clayton, and Casey hospitals. The Enhanced Post Discharge Support initiative has been funded to provide peer support for consumers transitioning from mental health inpatient units back into the community. About the Role You will have experience of caring for a family member or loved one with mental health issues, and be able to share your lived experience with others in a way that builds understanding, hope, personal growth and resilience; Contact and rapport is made with families and carers during and after the inpatient admission – particularly where it has been identified that there is risk of patient re-admission after discharge. It is expected you will contribute from a peer perspective to effective discharge planning processes to support successful discharge and reduction in readmission rates by promotion of community engagements/supports, education and support to consumers, referrals and supportive follow-up post discharge. This position is part of a team of family/carer and consumer peer workers, where orientation and ongoing training, support, mentoring and supervision is provided by your Consumer Peer Worker Team Leader. This is an exciting opportunity to be involved in the establishment of the Expanding Post Discharge Support initiative. The position will be based at South Eastern Private Hospital but may at times involve work across Monash Medical Centre Clayton, Dandenong or Casey Hospital, so a full driving license is essential. Monash Health employee benefits: Salary packaging

Onsite discounted staff parking

Discounted banking (BankVic)

Onsite Gym

Access to professional development courses and seminars How to Apply Monash Health recognises the value of equal employment opportunity and is committed to patient safety and promoting fairness, equity and diversity in the workplace. At Monash Health we are relentless in our pursuit of excellence and work to our six guiding principles. Preferred candidates will require a clear Police Check and a current Employee Working with Children’s Check prior to any offers of employment being made. As part of our selection process, you may be invited by email to participate in an on-camera video interview. Please note, applications will only be accepted via the Monash Health online Mercury System – e-mail applications will not be considered. Existing Monash Health employees should apply using their Monash Health employee account. Please call Recruitment Services on 9265 2776 for assistance.