Position Summary

Aboriginal Midwife Coordinator

Women's and Newborn Program

Aboriginal Health Monash Health Women’s and Newborn share the vision of by 2023, Monash Women’s and Newborn Program will be Australia’s leader in women’s, newborn and family centred care achieved through excellence in innovation, teaching and research. This vision is underpinned by the following principles: We provide quality care focused on the person in the context of their life;

We are interdisciplinary and innovative with a can-do attitude;

We view change and challenge as great opportunities. Monash Health Women’s and Newborn provide an integrated and interdisciplinary service providing the highest quality woman and family centred care across the continuum. This service is underpinned by a robust governance structure and contemporary service improvement methodologies. We are a recognised leader in health delivery. Monash Health provides a world of healthcare across south eastern Melbourne, uniquely integrating primary, secondary and tertiary health services as well as world-renowned research and teaching facilities. We employee more than 22,000 staff who work across 40 care locations. In Monash Health your own growth and development is important and with us you can really be your best. For more information please visit www.monashhealth.org. About the Role Reporting to the Clinical Midwife Consultant – Practice Enhancement, this position sits within the Women’s and Newborn Program. The aim of the position is to provide Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women and families with a supportive and culturally appropriate service whilst the woman is pregnant, through birth and for the baby until six (6) weeks of age. Where family care is involved this role may at times be required to support a family beyond the usual six week postnatal period. This ensures families feel supported through health concerns or difficult transitions to parenting. The role necessitates the establishment of close working relationships with all maternity services across Monash Health and also with the Koori Maternity Service at Dandenong and District Aborigines Co-Operative Limited (DDACL) and the Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies. About You The midwife practices independently and interdependently, assuming accountability and responsibility for his/her own actions. Flexibility, innovation and a philosophy of woman-centred care are key values within the maternity services. The role requires being able to problem solve quickly, multi task and to remain calm at all times. Excellent engagement skills are required. The midwife must demonstrate a broad range of midwifery skills and knowledge to provide care relevant to each individual woman’s needs. It is expected that the midwife has a well-developed knowledge of, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture, kinship and health issues. Experience of working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people is highly desirable. What we offer: Professional development opportunities

Clinical and management support What you need: Current registration as a Registered Nurse and a Registered Midwife with AHPRA

Hold a valid working with children’s check

Demonstrated appropriate competencies and skills

Previous experience working in Aboriginal Health

Hold a Victorian Drivers licence How to Apply This position is an Aboriginal Designated Position under ‘special measures’ of section 12 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. Only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply. Monash Health recognises the value of equal employment opportunity and is committed to patient safety and promoting fairness, equity, and diversity in the workplace. At Monash Health we are relentless in our pursuit of excellence and work to our six guiding principles. Applications will only be accepted via the Monash Health online Mercury System only. Email applications will not be considered. Existing Monash Health Employees should apply using your Monash Health employee account. For any queries regarding employee accounts contact Recruitment Services at recruitment@monashhealth.org. Offers of employment can only be made once all required probity checks have been completed. These include: reference checks;

a clear Police Check conducted within the last three months;

a current Victorian Employee Working with Children’s Check (or proof of payment for same);and

proof of immunisation. A request to conduct probity checks does not guarantee that an offer of employment will be made. As part of our selection process, you may be invited by email to participate in an on-camera video interview.

Under the Victorian Public Health orders, all employees working within the Public Health system must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and Influenza and are required to provide acceptable evidence of their vaccination status. The current orders require evidence of three doses for COVID-19. All applicants to positions with Monash Health will need to upload acceptable evidence of full vaccination against COVID-19 and Influenza as part of their application. Acceptable evidence is a copy of your Immunisation History Statement which can be accessed via myGov. Offers of employment will only be made to candidates who can provide evidence that they meet full vaccination status.