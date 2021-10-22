Position Summary

Identified Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Position

Senior Project Lead

Are you dedicated to cultural safe healthcare? About Monash Health Monash Health is Victoria’s largest public health service. We are proud to provide healthcare to one quarter of Melbourne’s population, across the entire life-span from newborn and children, to adults, the elderly, their families and carers. More than 18,000 employees work at over 40 care locations across south eastern Melbourne, including Monash Medical Centre, Monash Children’s Hospital, Moorabbin Hospital, Dandenong Hospital, Casey Hospital, Kingston Centre, Cranbourne Centre, and an extensive network of rehabilitation, aged care, community health and mental health facilities. For more information please visit www.monashhealth.org. We offer:Leade Leadership in the delivery of cultural, emotional and spiritual healthcare to Aboriginal people

Culturally responsive and safe environments for both employees and our clients About The Role The position has two primary objectives: As the Project Lead, the position is required to plan, coordinate, monitor and report on the deliverables of Monash Health’s Reconciliation Action Plan, Cultural Safety Plan and Identification Plan. The position leads the engagement and consultation required to achieve the deliverables identified within the plan by collaborating with all levels of Monash Health. And as a senior member of the directorate act as a delegate of the Director Aboriginal Health and provide advice on organisational matters relating to Aboriginal Health. About You You must be an Aboriginal and or Torres Strait Islander person to be eligible for the role and potential candidates must identity as an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person and demonstrate acceptance by their Aboriginal community and actively participate in Aboriginal cultural activities. You must be passionate about supporting and advocating for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and dedicated to improving health outcomes for this priority population group. You lead by example, thrive working in a dynamic, fast paced environment and are truly passionate about delivering a high standard of evidence based care to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander clients. You are an advocate of Monash Health’s Strategic Guiding Principles You Are Also: committed to a cultural mentoring

dedicated to cultural safe healthcare

committed to delivering patient centred care & a patient advocacy

enthusiastic, compassionate & able to work collaboratively What You Need: Community Connections

Identity as an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person and you’re accepted by the community and participate in cultural activities

Demonstrated experience working in health and in particular Aboriginal Health What We Offer: access to Monash Health in-house learning portals to further expand your knowledge base

avenues to further develop your advocacy skills

mentorship & career guidance

support to attend relevant forums & conferences

a supportive learning environment, should you wish to undertake further studies In addition, you will have access to benefits including salary packaging to increase your take-home pay, access to onsite subsidised staff car parking and gym, uniform and the Employee Assistance Program (EAP). Monash Health recognises the value of equal employment opportunity and is committed to patient safety and promoting fairness, equity and diversity in the workplace. At Monash Health we are relentless in our pursuit of excellence and work to our six guiding principles. How to Apply Offers of employment can only be made once all required probity checks have been completed. These include:

• reference checks;

• a clear Police Check conducted within the last three months;

• a current Victorian Employee Working with Children’s Check (or proof of payment for same);and

• proof of immunisation. As part of our selection process, you may be invited by email to participate in an on-camera video interview. Please note, applications will only be accepted via the Monash Health online Mercury System – e-mail applications will not be considered. Apply NOW to join our Aboriginal Health Team at Monash Health!