Position Summary

Full time / Part time

Requires lived experience a carer

Supportive working environment, with supervision and training provided Acknowledging the vital role they play in providing healthcare to our community, Monash Health proudly supports the WHO 2021 International Year of Health and Care Workers. We are recruiting for a family/carer peer worker to join the Mental Health and Alcohol and Other Drug team at Monash Medical Centre Emergency Department. This role requires lived experience of caring for someone (a close friend or family member) with a significant mental illness. (Please note, this role has not been created for persons who have worked only as a carer in a paid employment capacity). The role will require the successful applicant to work across a 7 day roster. About Monash Health Monash Health provides a world of healthcare across south eastern Melbourne, uniquely integrating primary, secondary and tertiary health services as well as world-renowned research and teaching facilities. We employee more than 18,000 staff who work across 40 care locations. In Monash Health your own growth and development is important and with us you can really be your best. For more information please visit www.monashhealth.org. About our Emergency Services at Monash Health Monash Health is the largest public health service in Victoria, employing over 18,000 people across a range of specialities. Monash Health Emergency Departments treat over 150,000 emergency patients a year at Monash Medical Centre Clayton campus, Dandenong Hospital and Casey Hospital. Patients have access to a full range of treatment options, including intensive care. About The Role Based in the Emergency Department at Monash Medical Centre, you will work as part of the multidisciplinary Mental Health and Alcohol and OPther Drugs (AOD) team to provide valuable peer support to family members and carers of consumers attending the Emergency Department. Family/Carer Peer Workers also provide support for up to 28 days post discharge. About You You will have lived experience of caring for someone with a significant mental illness, and have the ability to share your lived experience, as appropriate, to support other carers to help built understanding, hope, and resilience in line with peer support principles. What You Need Relevant lived experience (aligned to position description)

Ability and willingness to share own lived experience as appropriate to support others

Australian working rights What We Offer access to Monash Health in-house learning portals and external training to develop your peer work skills & knowledge base

mentorship & supervision

support to attend relevant forums & conferences

a supportive working environment In addition, you will have access to benefits including salary packaging to increase your take-home pay, access to subsidised onsite staff car parking and gym, uniform and the Employee Assistance Program (EAP). How to Apply Monash Health recognises the value of equal employment opportunity and is committed to patient safety and promoting fairness, equity and diversity in the workplace. At Monash Health we are relentless in our pursuit of excellence and work to our six guiding principles. Applications will only be accepted via the Monash Health online Mercury System only. Email applications will not be considered. Existing Monash Health Employees should apply using your Monash Health employee account. For any queries regarding employee accounts contact Recruitment Services by email – recruitment@monashhealth.org. Offers of employment can only be made once all required probity checks have been completed. These include: reference checks;

a clear Police Check conducted within the last three months;

a current Victorian Employee Working with Children’s Check (or proof of payment for same);and

proof of immunisation. A request to conduct probity checks does not guarantee that an offer of employment will be made. As part of our selection process, you may be invited by email to participate in an on-camera video interview. In accordance with recent Victorian Public Health directions all employees working in the Public Health system need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and be required to provide evidence of their vaccination status. All candidates will be required to provide evidence of full vaccination. You will need to provide a copy your immunisation history statement which can be accessed via My Gov. The evidence will need to be uploaded as part of your application. Offers of employment will only be made to candidates that can provide evidence that they meet full vaccination status. Apply NOW to join our (e.g. Emergency Department) at Monash Health!