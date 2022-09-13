Position Summary

Requires previous experience of working in a Lived Experience role.

Supportive working environment with supervision.

3 days per week / 45.6 hours per fortnight, fixed term for 6 months. About Monash Health Monash Health is Victoria’s largest public health service. We are proud to provide healthcare to one quarter of Melbourne’s population, across the entire life-span from newborn and children, to adults, the elderly, their families and carers. More than 18,000 employees work at over 40 care locations across south eastern Melbourne, including Monash Medical Centre, Monash Children’s Hospital, Moorabbin Hospital, Dandenong Hospital, Casey Hospital, Kingston Centre, Cranbourne Centre, and an extensive network of rehabilitation, aged care, community health and mental health facilities. For more information please visit www.monashhealth.org. About the Role and You We are looking for a Consumer Consultant to join our team of Lived Experience staff to support engagement and participation within the Mental Health Program. This role is for people with a Lived Experience of mental illness and personal recovery, who have received treatment in a public health service. We are also looking for someone who has previously worked in a Lived Experience role, such as a Peer Worker, a Consumer Consultant or equivalent. The position is based at Dandenong, but the role requires working across multiple sites. Use your Lived Experience of mental illness and recovery, and knowledge of current issues and needs of consumers, you will to contribute to quality improvement, policy, service design, and evaluation from the consumer perspective. You will provide advice and consultation from the consumer Lived Experience perspective via various means including membership on Committees, working groups, staff training and education, and quality improvement projects. You will support participation through the recruitment, orientation, and ongoing support of Community Advisors. You will also support the administration and evaluation of the Your Experience of Service (YES) consumer survey. This position with also support a ‘Consumer Choice’ pilot, currently underway in the Mental Health Program, which is focused on increasing consumer choice to a range of therapeutic interventions and services on one of our adult inpatient units. In return, you will benefit from a supportive working environment in our growing team of lived experience staff, including consumer and family/carer Consultants and Peer Workers. What’s in it for you? You will be part of a dynamic changing environment that will have future growth. You will also have access to a range of corporate benefits, including salary packaging options that can significantly increase your take home pay and access to subside staff car parking. Monash Health recognises the value of equal employment opportunity and is committed to patient safety and promoting fairness, equity and diversity in the workplace. At Monash Health we are relentless in our pursuit of excellence and work to our six guiding principles. How to Apply Applications will only be accepted via the Monash Health online Mercury System only. Email applications will not be considered. Existing Monash Health Employees should apply using your Monash Health employee account. For any queries regarding employee accounts contact Recruitment Services by email – recruitment@monashhealth.org. Offers of employment can only be made once all required probity checks have been completed. These include: reference checks;

a clear Police Check conducted within the last three months;

a current Victorian Employee Working with Children’s Check (or proof of payment for same);and

proof of immunisation. A request to conduct probity checks does not guarantee that an offer of employment will be made. As part of our selection process, you may be invited by email to participate in an on-camera video interview. To comply with Victorian Public Health directions, all employees working in the Public Health system must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and are required to provide acceptable evidence of their vaccination status. To support your application, and to be compliant with any public health orders in place at the time of, and during, your employment, you will be required to upload evidence of full vaccination against COVID-19. Acceptable evidence is a copy of a Government Official Immunisation History Statement or Digital Certificate showing all vaccination dates. It is a requirement of Monash Health to collect, record and hold vaccination information. Offers of employment will only be made to candidates who can provide acceptable evidence that they meet full vaccination status.