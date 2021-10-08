Position Details
Position Title Consumer Peer Work Team Leader (inpatient services)
Employment Type Full Time Ongoing
Entity Monash Health
Department Consumer & Family/Carer Service
Location Dandenong
Position Summary
  • Lived experience leadership position, responsible for a team of consumer peer workers
  • Established and growing lived experience team

About Monash Health

Monash Health is Victoria’s largest public health service. We are proud to provide healthcare to one quarter of Melbourne’s population, across the entire life-span from newborn and children, to adults, the elderly, their families and carers. More than 18,000 employees work at over 40 care locations across south eastern Melbourne, including Monash Medical Centre, Monash Children’s Hospital, Moorabbin Hospital, Dandenong Hospital, Casey Hospital, Kingston Centre, Cranbourne Centre, and an extensive network of rehabilitation, aged care, community health and mental health facilities. For more information please visit www.monashhealth.org

About You

Looking for the next challenge in your career as a consumer peer worker? Interested in a leadership role? We are looking for an enthusiastic and experienced consumer peer worker to lead the peer workforce in our Enhanced Post Discharge Support Initiative.As one of the largest public mental health service providers in Victoria, Monash Health provides services across South Eastern Melbourne and has mental health inpatient units at Dandenong, Clayton, and Casey hospitals. The Enhanced Post Discharge Support initiative has been funded to provide peer support for adults transitioning from mental health inpatient units back into the community

 About the Role

 Working alongside our Family/Carer Peer Worker Team Leader you will be responsible for providing mentoring, support and leadership for the consumer peer worker team. Responsibilities include the recruitment and orientation of new staff, supporting the ongoing training and educational needs of staff, and the provision of mentoring and supervision.  You will have lived experience of ‘mental illness’ and recovery, experience of undertaking direct peer work with consumers, and skills in mentoring and supervising others.  This is a full time position, but we can offer some flexibility in contracted working hours, and the position is open to job share if there are suitable candidates. This position is Monday-Friday, but some weekend work may be required.

Location

The position will be based in Dandenong, but will be required to work across all sites, and so a full driving license is required.Diversity and inclusion is an important feature of our workplace. At Monash Health we aim to foster a culture respectful of the different backgrounds of our people, at the same time supporting the delivery of services to a community requiring care, support and inclusion. We strive to offer development and job satisfaction to all team members, across their different beliefs and needs.  As a result, we particularly encourage applications from people of culturally and linguistically diverse, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, and LGBTI+ backgrounds.

Monash Health will offer:

  • salary packaging
  • friendly and supportive culture
  • opportunity to experience various teams

  • on-going supervision and professional development

How to Apply

 Monash Health recognises the value of equal employment opportunity and is committed to patient safety and promoting fairness, equity and diversity in the workplace. At Monash Health we are relentless in our pursuit of excellence and work to our six guiding principles.

Offers of employment can only be made once all required probity checks have been completed.  These include:

proof of immunisation.

a current Victorian Employee Working with Children’s Check (or proof of payment for same);and 

a clear Police Check conducted within the last three months; 

reference checks;

As part of our selection process, you may be invited by email to participate in an on-camera video interview. 

Please note, applications will be accepted via the Monash Health online Mercury System only. Email applications will not be considered.
Selection Criteria Experience of working in a consumer lived experience role

Demonstrated knowledge, skills, and experience in recovery oriented practice, family and carer inclusive practice, and supported decision making

Demonstrated ability to coach, mentor, and lead others

Capability with using contemporary technologies, including Microsoft Office applications (Word, Outlook, Excel)
