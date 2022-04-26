Position Summary

Part time (2 days per week), 12 month fixed term

Based at Casey Hospital buy may need to travel across other sites

Supportive working environment, including lived experience supervision About Monash Health Monash Health is Victoria’s largest public health service. We are proud to provide healthcare to one quarter of Melbourne’s population, across the entire life-span from newborn and children, to adults, the elderly, their families and carers. More than 18,000 employees work at over 40 care locations across south eastern Melbourne, including Monash Medical Centre, Monash Children’s Hospital, Moorabbin Hospital, Dandenong Hospital, Casey Hospital, Kingston Centre, Cranbourne Centre, and an extensive network of rehabilitation, aged care, community health and mental health facilities. For more information please visit www.monashhealth.org.

About the Role and You

This role is for people with a lived experience of mental illness and recovery. It is a part time (30.4 hours per fortnight) 12 month fixed-term position. The position is based at Casey, but the role requires working across multiple sites. We are looking for a Consumer Consultant to join our team of lived experience staff to support engagement and participation within the Mental Health Program. You will use your personal lived experience of 'mental illness' and recovery, and knowledge of current issues and needs of consumers, to contribute to quality improvement, policy, service design, and evaluation from the consumer perspective. You will provide expert advice and consultation on consumer lived experience perspectives to the Mental Health Program via various means including membership on Committees, working groups, training, and quality improvement projects. You will support participation through the recruitment, orientation, and support of Community Advisors. You will also support the administration and evaluation of the Your Experience of Service (YES) and Carer Experience of Service (CES) consumer surveys. This position will also support a 12 month Enabling Consumer Carer Feedback Loops Pilot Initiative, which is focused on collecting and responding to consumer and carer feedback.

In return, you will benefit from a supportive working environment in our growing team of lived experience staff, including consumer and family/carer Consultants and Peer Workers.

What’s in it for you?

You will be part of a dynamic changing environment that will have future growth. You will also have access to a range of corporate benefits, including salary packaging options that can significantly increase your take home pay and access to subside staff car parking. Monash Health recognises the value of equal employment opportunity and is committed to patient safety and promoting fairness, equity and diversity in the workplace. At Monash Health we are relentless in our pursuit of excellence and work to our six guiding principles.

How to Apply Monash Health recognises the value of equal employment opportunity and is committed to patient safety and promoting fairness, equity, and diversity in the workplace. At Monash Health we are relentless in our pursuit of excellence and work to our six guiding principles. Applications will only be accepted via the Monash Health online Mercury System only. Email applications will not be considered. Existing Monash Health Employees should apply using your Monash Health employee account. For any queries regarding employee accounts contact Recruitment Services by email – recruitment@monashhealth.org. Offers of employment can only be made once all required probity checks have been completed. These include: reference checks;

a clear Police Check conducted within the last three months;

a current Victorian Employee Working with Children’s Check (or proof of payment for same);and

proof of immunisation. A request to conduct probity checks does not guarantee that an offer of employment will be made. As part of our selection process, you may be invited by email to participate in an on-camera video interview. Under the Victorian Public Health orders, all employees working within the Public Health system must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and are required to provide acceptable evidence of their vaccination status. The current orders require evidence of three doses.

All applicants to positions with Monash Health will need to upload acceptable evidence of full vaccination against COVID-19 as part of their application. Acceptable evidence is a copy of your Immunisation History Statement or your COVID-19 Digital Certificate, which can be accessed via MyGov.