Position Summary

Aboriginal Health Leader

Dedicated to culturally safe care

Strong connection with community We offer: Cultural, emotional and spiritual support to patients and families

Participation in family meetings, goals of care and care planning

Patient advocacy and referrals to other services

Support in relation to discharge planning and linking to community services About Monash Health Monash Health provides a world of healthcare across south eastern Melbourne, uniquely integrating primary, secondary and tertiary health services as well as world-renowned research and teaching facilities. We employee more than 22,000 staff who work across 40 care locations. In Monash Health your own growth and development is important and with us you can really be your best. For more information please visit www.monashhealth.org. Program Improvement and development of the Monash Health Aboriginal Health and Engagement program is an organisational priority. We work in partnership with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to develop and implement strategies, programs, and initiatives to improve the health and wellbeing of patients and employees, close the gap on health inequity and provide culturally safe environments and care. About The Role The Aboriginal Hospital Liaison Service Manager role is a leadership role and will be pivotal in planning and implementing care across the continuum in the organisation, establishing a robust governance structure for Aboriginal Hospital Liaison Services, and developing frameworks that pertain to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community. The role will lead a team of Aboriginal Hospital Liaison Officers who work with Aboriginal patients, carers and their families that access Monash Health hospitals. It also includes engagement with Aboriginal stakeholders and Aboriginal consumers, with a focus on linking Monash Health to the broader Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community. About You You must be an Aboriginal and or Torres Strait Islander person to be eligible for the role. Potential candidates must identity as an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person, demonstrate acceptance by their Aboriginal community and actively participate in Aboriginal cultural activities. You must be passionate about supporting and advocating for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and dedicated to improving health outcomes for this priority population group. You lead by example, thrive working in a dynamic, fast paced environment and are truly passionate about delivering a high standard of evidence based care to Aboriginal people. You Are Also: committed to a cultural mentoring

dedicated to cultural safe healthcare

committed to delivering patient centred care & a patient advocacy

enthusiastic, compassionate & able to work collaboratively What You Need: Community Connections

Identity as an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person and you’re accepted by the community and participate in cultural activities.

Demonstrated experience working in health and in particular Aboriginal Health

Australian working rights What We Offer: access to Monash Health in-house learning portals to further expand your knowledge base

avenues to further develop your advocacy skills

mentorship & career guidance

support to attend relevant forums & conferences

a supportive learning environment, should you wish to undertake further studies In addition, you will have access to benefits including salary packaging to increase your take-home pay, uniform and the Employee Assistance Program (EAP). Monash Health recognises the value of equal employment opportunity and is committed to patient safety and promoting fairness, equity and diversity in the workplace. At Monash Health we are relentless in our pursuit of excellence and work to our six guiding principles. How to Apply Applications will only be accepted via the Monash Health online Mercury System only. Email applications will not be considered. Existing Monash Health Employees should apply using their Monash Health employee account. For any queries regarding employee accounts contact Recruitment Services by email – recruitment@monashhealth.org. Offers of employment can only be made once all required probity checks have been completed. These include: reference checks;

a clear Police Check conducted within the last three months;

a current Victorian Employee Working with Children’s Check (or proof of payment for same); and

proof of immunisation. A request to conduct probity checks does not guarantee that an offer of employment will be made. To comply with Victorian Public Health directions, all employees working in the Public Health system must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and are required to provide acceptable evidence of their vaccination status. To support your application, and to be compliant with any public health orders in place at the time of, and during, your employment, you will be required to upload evidence of full vaccination against COVID-19. Acceptable evidence is a copy of a Government Official Immunisation History Statement or Digital Certificate showing all vaccination dates. It is a requirement of Monash Health to collect, record and hold vaccination information. Offers of employment will only be made to candidates who can provide acceptable evidence that they meet full vaccination status.