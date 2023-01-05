Position Summary

Aboriginal Health Mental Health

Dedicated to culturally safe care

Aboriginal Health About Monash Health Monash Health provides a world of healthcare across south eastern Melbourne, uniquely integrating primary, secondary and tertiary health services as well as world-renowned research and teaching facilities. We employee more than 22,000 staff who work across 40 care locations. In Monash Health your own growth and development is important and with us you can really be your best. For more information please visit www.monashhealth.org. Aboriginal Health and Engagement Program Improvement and development of the Monash Health Aboriginal Health and Engagement program is an organisational priority. We work in partnership with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to develop and implement strategies, programs, and initiatives to improve the health and wellbeing of patients and employees, close the gap on health inequity and provide culturally safe environments and care. About The Role This role will report to the Aboriginal Health and Engagement Team and will be positioned within the Intake, Assessment, Consultation and Brief Treatment (iACT) team. This is where most families and young people begin their journey with Monash Health’s mental health services for (0-18 years), and will provide wide opportunities to build knowledge of the mental health sector. This is a flexible role that will respond to community needs. It is expected that the ALOMH position will transition to include hours based within Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisations (ACCHOs), Gathering Places and/or other community spaces outside of Monash Health. About You You must be passionate about supporting and advocating for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and dedicated to improving mental health outcomes for this priority population group. You Are Also: committed to a cultural mentoring

You Are Also: committed to a cultural mentoring

enthusiastic, compassionate & able to work collaboratively What You Need: One of the follow qualifications is strongly preferred: Certificate IV in Mental Health

Certificate III or IV in Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander Primary Health Care (Community) or equivalent Please consider applying if you have experience working with Aboriginal communities in the delivery of: Social and emotional wellbeing programs or mental health services, or Aboriginal health programs and community services

or community engagement programs or activities. What We Offer: access to Monash Health in-house learning portals to further expand your knowledge base

avenues to further receive cultural support and mentoring from the Aboriginal Liaison Manager

mentorship & career guidance from the mental health team

support to attend relevant forums & conferences In addition, you will have access to benefits including salary packaging to increase your take-home pay, uniform and the Aboriginal Employee Assistance Program (EAP). Monash Health recognises the value of equal employment opportunity and is committed to patient safety and promoting fairness, equity and diversity in the workplace. At Monash Health we are relentless in our pursuit of excellence and work to our six guiding principles. How to Apply Applications will only be accepted via the Monash Health online Mercury System only. Email applications will not be considered. Existing Monash Health Employees should apply using their Monash Health employee account. For any queries regarding employee accounts contact Recruitment Services by email – recruitment@monashhealth.org. Offers of employment can only be made once all required probity checks have been completed. These include: reference checks;

a clear Police Check conducted within the last three months;

a current Victorian Employee Working with Children’s Check (or proof of payment for same); and

proof of immunisation. A request to conduct probity checks does not guarantee that an offer of employment will be made. As part of our selection process, you may be invited by email to participate in an on-camera video interview.

Under the Victorian Public Health orders, all employees working within the Public Health system must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and Influenza and are required to provide acceptable evidence of their vaccination status. The current orders require evidence of three doses for COVID-19. All applicants to positions with Monash Health will need to upload acceptable evidence of full vaccination against COVID-19 and Influenza as part of their application. Acceptable evidence is a copy of your Immunisation History Statement which can be accessed via myGov. Offers of employment will only be made to candidates who can provide evidence that they meet full vaccination status.