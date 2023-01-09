Position Summary

Aboriginal Health Project Lead - Maternity Leave Cover Monash Health is excited to announce an opportunity to join the Aboriginal Directorate as a Project Lead Be part of an emerging team who is driven by committment to outcomes for the Aboriginal community and health sector

Play an key role in the supporting the implementation of the Cultural Safety Plan

Professional and Leadership development opportunities available This position is an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander identified role. Only Aboriginal Australians are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the special measure provision, section 12 (1) of the equal opportunity act 2010 (VIC).Monash Health is committed to promoting reconciliation with the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community and to provide access to culturally appropriate healthcare to improve the health outcomes for our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander patients and their communities.The Aboriginal Health and Engagement Directorate plays a key role in supporting Monash Health to better meet the health and well-being needs of our local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander patients and their communities more broadly. The Directorate is comprised of the Aboriginal Hospital Liaison Service and Aboriginal Health Services within Monash Health. The team is jointly led by the Chief Aboriginal Health Advisor and the Operations Director of Aboriginal Health and Engagement. About The Role This position has responsibility for delivering key pieces of work (projects) that will assist to build the capacity of the organisation to deliver high quality services and care more effectively and appropriately with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, and, create a more supportive and culturally appropriate environment for our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander staff. It has a dual focus: 1) project management, and, 2) Aboriginal Health expertise to contribute to the leadership voice for Aboriginal Health at Monash Health. The role supports the Director Aboriginal Health in progressing strategy and its implementation, including the Monash Health Reconciliation Action Plan. It is a leadership development role that will provide the incumbent with opportunity to participate in leadership development and senior forums at Monash Health. This a fixed term 12 month maternity leave cover postion, working across Monash Health sites as required. About You You need to hold a graduate or post-graduate qualification in management, project management, health or population health. You need to be eligible for membership with relevant discipline-specific association (if applicable) or hold current registration with the appropriate governing body (for example: Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency) if applicable. You Are Also (optional however if included follow this format) committed to a leadership & mentoring role

dedicated to safe best practice & quality care

enthusiastic, compassionate & able to work collaboratively

excited to be accountable for and manage specific portfolios in our committment to better outcomes for Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander People What You Need Relevant Qualification (aligned to positon description)

Demonstrated experience in health and/or project management

Current AHPRA registration

Current Victorian Driver's License

Australian working rights What We Offer access to Monash Health in-house learning portals to further expand your acute clinical skills & knowledge base

avenues to further develop your leadership & project management skills

mentorship & career guidance

support to attend relevant forums & conferences Monash Health recognises the value of equal employment opportunity and is committed to patient safety and promoting fairness, equity and diversity in the workplace. At Monash Health we are relentless in our pursuit of excellence and work to our six guiding principles. Applications will only be accepted via the Monash Health online Mercury System only. Email applications will not be considered. Existing Monash Health Employees should apply using your Monash Health employee account. For any queries regarding employee accounts contact Recruitment Services by email – recruitment@monashhealth.org. Offers of employment can only be made once all required probity checks have been completed. These include: reference checks;

a clear Police Check conducted within the last three months;

a current Victorian Employee Working with Children’s Check (or proof of payment for same);and

proof of immunisation. A request to conduct probity checks does not guarantee that an offer of employment will be made. As part of our selection process, you may be invited by email to participate in an on-camera video interview.

To comply with Victorian Public Health directions, all employees working in the Public Health system must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and Influenza and are required to provide acceptable evidence of their vaccination status. To support your application, and to be compliant with any public health orders in place at the time of, and during, your employment, you will be required to upload evidence of full vaccination. Acceptable evidence is a copy of a Government Official Immunisation History Statement. It is a requirement of Monash Health to collect, record and hold vaccination information. Offers of employment will only be made to candidates who can provide acceptable evidence that they meet full vaccination status. Apply NOW to join our Aboriginal Health Team at Monash Health!