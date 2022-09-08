Position Summary

May be required to work across other Monash Health sites.

Supported team work environment with professional development opportunities.

Regular Lived Experience Supervision provided in a supported working environment. We are looking for an enthusiastic and experienced consumer peer worker to provide valuable lived experience peer support in line with Intentional Peer Support Model and the Expanding Post Discharge Support initiative. About Monash Health Monash Health is Victoria’s largest public health service. We are proud to provide healthcare to one quarter of Melbourne’s population, across the entire life-span from newborn and children, to adults, the elderly, their families and carers. More than 18,000 employees work at over 40 care locations across south eastern Melbourne, including Monash Medical Centre, Monash Children’s Hospital, Moorabbin Hospital, Dandenong Hospital, Casey Hospital, Kingston Centre, Cranbourne Centre, and an extensive network of rehabilitation, aged care, community health and mental health facilities. For more information please visit www.monashhealth.org. About the Program As one of the largest public mental health service providers in Victoria, Monash Health provides services across South Eastern Melbourne and has mental health inpatient units at Dandenong, Clayton, and Casey hospitals. The Enhanced Post Discharge Support initiative has been funded to provide peer support for consumers transitioning from mental health inpatient units back into the community. About the Role You will have experience of mental ill health and recovery, and be able to share your lived experience with others in a way that builds understanding, hope, personal growth and resilience; Contact and rapport is made with consumers during and after the inpatient admission – particularly where it has been identified that there is risk of patient re-admission after discharge. It is expected you will contribute from a peer perspective to effective discharge planning processes to support successful discharge and reduction in readmission rates by promotion of community engagements/supports, education and support to consumers, referrals and supportive follow-up post discharge. This position is part of a team of family/carer and consumer peer workers, where orientation and ongoing training, support, mentoring and supervision is provided by your Consumer Peer Worker Team Leader. This is an exciting opportunity to be involved in the establishment of the Expanding Post Discharge Support initiative. This is a fixed term position to support a project running on Ward E at Monash Casey, but may at times involve work across Monash Medical Centre Clayton and Units 1 &2 at Dandenong, so a full driving license is essential. Monash Health employee benefits: Salary packaging

Onsite discounted staff parking

Discounted banking (BankVic)

Onsite Gym

Access to professional development courses and seminars How to Apply Monash Health recognises the value of equal employment opportunity and is committed to patient safety and promoting fairness, equity and diversity in the workplace. At Monash Health we are relentless in our pursuit of excellence and work to our six guiding principles. Applications will only be accepted via the Monash Health online Mercury System only. Email applications will not be considered. Existing Monash Health Employees should apply using your Monash Health employee account. For any queries regarding employee accounts contact Recruitment Services by email – recruitment@monashhealth.org. Offers of employment can only be made once all required probity checks have been completed. These include: reference checks;

a clear Police Check conducted within the last three months;

a current Victorian Employee Working with Children’s Check (or proof of payment for same);and

proof of immunisation. A request to conduct probity checks does not guarantee that an offer of employment will be made. As part of our selection process, you may be invited by email to participate in an on-camera video interview. To comply with Victorian Public Health directions, all employees working in the Public Health system must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and are required to provide acceptable evidence of their vaccination status. To support your application, and to be compliant with any public health orders in place at the time of, and during, your employment, you will be required to upload evidence of full vaccination against COVID-19. Acceptable evidence is a copy of a Government Official Immunisation History Statement or Digital Certificate showing all vaccination dates. It is a requirement of Monash Health to collect, record and hold vaccination information. Offers of employment will only be made to candidates who can provide acceptable evidence that they meet full vaccination status.