Position Details
Reference Number 54172
Position Title Aboriginal Hospital Liaison Officer
Employment Type Full Time Ongoing
Entity Monash Health
Department Aboriginal Health
Location Casey Hospital
Position Summary
  • Dedicated to culturally safe care
  • Strong connection with community
  • Able to work a seven day a week rotating roster

About Monash Health

Monash Health provides a world of healthcare across south eastern Melbourne, uniquely integrating primary, secondary and tertiary health services as well as world-renowned research and teaching facilities. We employee more than 22,000 staff who work across 40 care locations. In Monash Health your own growth and development is important and with us you can really be your best. For more information please visit www.monashhealth.org.

Aboriginal Health and Engagement Program

Improvement and development of the Monash Health Aboriginal Health and Engagement program is an organisational priority. We work in partnership with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to develop and implement strategies, programs, and initiatives to improve the health and wellbeing of patients and employees, close the gap on health inequity and provide culturally safe environments and care.

About The Role

This Aboriginal Health Liaison Officer provides patient centred care to Aboriginal clients within the tertiary hospital space and within the community when discharging from Monash Health. Responsible for cultural support and health education, care coordination and case management, advocates and negotiates with other health professionals, liaises with primary care health providers to improve the Aboriginal patient journey within the service catchment area.

About You

You must be an Aboriginal and or Torres Strait Islander person to be eligible for the role. Potential candidates must identity as an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person, demonstrate acceptance by their Aboriginal community and actively participate in Aboriginal cultural activities.

You must be passionate about supporting and advocating for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and dedicated to improving health outcomes for this priority population group.

You Are Also:

  • committed to a cultural mentoring
  • dedicated to cultural safe healthcare
  • enthusiastic, compassionate & able to work collaboratively

What You Need:

  • Community Connections
  • Identity as an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person and you’re accepted by the community and participate in cultural activities.
  • Demonstrated experience working in health and in particular Aboriginal Health
  • Australian working rights

What We Offer:

  • access to Monash Health in-house learning portals to further expand your knowledge base
  • avenues to further develop your advocacy skills
  • mentorship & career guidance
  • support to attend relevant forums & conferences
  • a supportive learning environment, should you wish to undertake further studies

In addition, you will have access to benefits including salary packaging to increase your take-home pay, uniform and the Employee Assistance Program (EAP).

Monash Health recognises the value of equal employment opportunity and is committed to patient safety and promoting fairness, equity and diversity in the workplace. At Monash Health we are relentless in our pursuit of excellence and work to our six guiding principles.

How to Apply

Applications will only be accepted via the Monash Health online Mercury System only. Email applications will not be considered.

Existing Monash Health Employees should apply using their Monash Health employee account. For any queries regarding employee accounts contact Recruitment Services by

email – recruitment@monashhealth.org.

Offers of employment can only be made once all required probity checks have been completed. These include:

  • reference checks;
  • a clear Police Check conducted within the last three months;
  • a current Victorian Employee Working with Children’s Check (or proof of payment for same); and
  • proof of immunisation.

A request to conduct probity checks does not guarantee that an offer of employment will be made.

To comply with Victorian Public Health directions, all employees working in the Public Health system must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and are required to provide acceptable evidence of their vaccination status. To support your application, and to be compliant with any public health orders in place at the time of, and during, your employment, you will be required to upload evidence of full vaccination against COVID-19. Acceptable evidence is a copy of a Government Official Immunisation History Statement or Digital Certificate showing all vaccination dates. It is a requirement of Monash Health to collect, record and hold vaccination information. Offers of employment will only be made to candidates who can provide acceptable evidence that they meet full vaccination status.
Selection Criteria Identity as an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person and demonstrate acceptance by their Aboriginal community and actively participate in Aboriginal cultural activities
Contact Person
NamePositionPhoneEmail
Sara Edwards Acting Director Aboriginal Health 0410349362
Advertising Closing 22/07/2022
Position Documents
DescriptionTitle
AHLO PD AHLO 05 2022.pdf
If you are an Employee of Monash Health, then you need to sign in with your Monash Health account using either your Monash Health Employee Number or Monash Health Email Address.
PrintApply Now
Monash Health    Visit our other sites:
www.monashhealth.org www.monashchildrenshospital.org www.newchildrenshospital.org
www.monashhealthfoundation.com.au www.monashheart.org.au www.mhtp.org.au
Monash Health Job Vacancy www.monashwomens.org www.reelhealthfilm.com
Monash Health Bureau www.monashsimulation.com.au
Website Help Click Here |   Website supported by the Monash Health Public Affairs and Communication Web Team
eRecruit v7.0.0.0 [04 Jul 2022] © Copyright