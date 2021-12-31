Position Summary

Identified Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Position

Closing The Gap In Aboriginal Health

Full Time Permanent Role We offer: Cultural, emotional and spiritual support to patients and families

Participation in family meetings, goals of care and care planning

Patient advocacy and referrals to other services

Support in relation to discharge planning and linking to community services Acknowledging the vital role they play in providing healthcare to our community, Monash Health proudly supports the WHO 2021 International Year of Health and Care Workers. About Monash Health Monash Health is Victoria’s largest public health service. We are proud to provide healthcare to one quarter of Melbourne’s population, across the entire life-span from newborn and children, to adults, the elderly, their families and carers. More than 18,000 employees work at over 40 care locations across south eastern Melbourne, including Monash Medical Centre, Monash Children’s Hospital, Moorabbin Hospital, Dandenong Hospital, Casey Hospital, Kingston Centre, Cranbourne Centre, and an extensive network of rehabilitation, aged care, community health and mental health facilities. For more information please visit www.monashhealth.org. About The Role In consultation with the Senior Project Lead: this position is required to plan, coordinate, monitor and report on the deliverables of Monash Health’s Reconciliation Action Plan, Cultural Safety Plan and Identification Plan. The position actively participates in the engagement and consultation required to achieve the deliverables identified within the plan by collaborating with all levels of Monash Health. About You You must be an Aboriginal and or Torres Strait Islander person to be eligible for the role and potential candidates must identity as an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person and demonstrate acceptance by their Aboriginal community and actively participate in Aboriginal cultural activities. You must be passionate about supporting and advocating for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and dedicated to improving health outcomes for this priority population group. You lead by example, thrive working in a dynamic, fast paced environment and are truly passionate about delivering a high standard of evidence based care to Aboriginal people. You Are Also: committed to a cultural mentoring

dedicated to cultural safe healthcare

committed to delivering patient centred care & a patient advocacy

enthusiastic, compassionate & able to work collaboratively What You Need: Community Connections

Identity as an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person and you’re accepted by the community and participate in cultural activities.

Demonstrated experience working in health and in particular Aboriginal Health

Australian working rights What We Offer: access to Monash Health in-house learning portals to further expand your knowledge base

avenues to further develop your advocacy skills

mentorship & career guidance

support to attend relevant forums & conferences

a supportive learning environment, should you wish to undertake further studies In addition, you will have access to benefits including salary packaging to increase your take-home pay, uniform and the Employee Assistance Program (EAP). Monash Health recognises the value of equal employment opportunity and is committed to patient safety and promoting fairness, equity and diversity in the workplace. At Monash Health we are relentless in our pursuit of excellence and work to our six guiding principles. How to Apply Applications will only be accepted via the Monash Health online Mercury System only. Email applications will not be considered. Existing Monash Health Employees should apply using your Monash Health employee account. For any queries regarding employee accounts contact Recruitment Services by email – recruitment@monashhealth.org. Offers of employment can only be made once all required probity checks have been completed. These include: reference checks;

a clear Police Check conducted within the last three months;

a current Victorian Employee Working with Children’s Check (or proof of payment for same);and

proof of immunisation. A request to conduct probity checks does not guarantee that an offer of employment will be made. As part of our selection process, you may be invited by email to participate in an on-camera video interview. In accordance with recent Victorian Public Health directions all employees working in the Public Health system need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and be required to provide evidence of their vaccination status. All candidates will be required to provide evidence of full vaccination. You will need to provide a copy your immunisation history statement which can be accessed via My Gov. The evidence will need to be uploaded as part of your application. Offers of employment will only be made to candidates that can provide evidence that they meet full vaccination status. Apply NOW to join our Aboriginal Health Team at Monash Health!