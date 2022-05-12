Position Summary

Full time ongoing

Based at Monash Medical Centre, but required to work across all sites

Experience of having worked as a consumer or family/carer Peer Worker essential About Monash Health Monash Health is Victoria’s largest public health service. We are proud to provide healthcare to one quarter of Melbourne’s population, across the entire life-span from newborn and children, to adults, the elderly, their families and carers. More than 18,000 employees work at over 40 care locations across south eastern Melbourne, including Monash Medical Centre, Monash Children’s Hospital, Moorabbin Hospital, Dandenong Hospital, Casey Hospital, Kingston Centre, Cranbourne Centre, and an extensive network of rehabilitation, aged care, community health and mental health facilities. For more information please visit www.monashhealth.org. About the Role and You Looking for the next challenge in your career as a Peer Worker? Interested in a leadership role? We are looking for an enthusiastic and experienced consumer or family/carer Peer Worker to lead and support the growth of the peer workforce across our Emergency Departments. As a leadership team comprising of a Consumer Peer Work Supervisor and a Family/Carer Peer Work Supervisor, you will provide Lived Experience leadership and practice supervision to a team of Peer Workers across our Emergency Departments at Monash Medical Centre, Dandenong and Casey hospitals. Reporting to the Emergency Department Engage Team Managers, you will ensure the Peer Work is a valued and integral component of the broader multidisciplinary Emergency Department team. Responsibilities include supporting the recruitment and orientation of Peer Workers, providing practice supervision, and providing a point of contact for support and debriefing for the Peer Work team. You will also support the Peer Work team to develop their professional practice role through providing Lived Experience leadership and supporting professional development opportunities. You will have your own Lived Experience mental illness and recovery or Lived Experience of caring for a family member, friend or loved one with a mental illness. You will also have experience as a consumer or family/carer peer worker, and skills in mentoring and supervising others. Location The position will be based at Monash Medical Centre, but will be required to work across all sites, and so a full driving license is required. What’s in it for you? You will be part of a dynamic changing environment that will have future growth. You will also have access to a range of corporate benefits, including salary packaging options that can significantly increase your take home pay and access to subside staff car parking. Monash Health recognises the value of equal employment opportunity and is committed to patient safety and promoting fairness, equity and diversity in the workplace. At Monash Health we are relentless in our pursuit of excellence and work to our six guiding principles. Diversity and inclusion is an important feature of our workplace. At Monash Health we aim to foster a culture respectful of the different backgrounds of our people, at the same time supporting the delivery of services to a community requiring care, support and inclusion. We strive to offer development and job satisfaction to all team members, across their different beliefs and needs. As a result, we particularly encourage applications from people of culturally and linguistically diverse, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, and LGBTI+ backgrounds. How to Apply Monash Health recognises the value of equal employment opportunity and is committed to patient safety and promoting fairness, equity, and diversity in the workplace. At Monash Health we are relentless in our pursuit of excellence and work to our six guiding principles. Applications will only be accepted via the Monash Health online Mercury System only. Email applications will not be considered. Existing Monash Health Employees should apply using your Monash Health employee account. For any queries regarding employee accounts contact Recruitment Services by email – recruitment@monashhealth.org. Offers of employment can only be made once all required probity checks have been completed. These include: reference checks;

a clear Police Check conducted within the last three months;

a current Victorian Employee Working with Children’s Check (or proof of payment for same);and

proof of immunisation. A request to conduct probity checks does not guarantee that an offer of employment will be made. As part of our selection process, you may be invited by email to participate in an on-camera video interview. Under the Victorian Public Health orders, all employees working within the Public Health system must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and are required to provide acceptable evidence of their vaccination status. The current orders require evidence of three doses.

All applicants to positions with Monash Health will need to upload acceptable evidence of full vaccination against COVID-19 as part of their application. Acceptable evidence is a copy of your Immunisation History Statement or your COVID-19 Digital Certificate, which can be accessed via MyGov.